We Energies has a new address: That email you got is legit

You may have seen this Facebook post from WeEnergies:

Or, you might have gotten an email with the same message. That message: WeEnergies is changing its payment address, which means you need to update your electronic records. You can also use the bill stob and envelope that comes with your bill.

Like so many of you, TMJ4's Tom Durian got an email about the change. He was worried the email might be a scam or phishing, so he reached out to leaders with We Energies for clarity.

Brendan Conway confirmed via email, that yes, the emails and Facebook post are legitimate.

