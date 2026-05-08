We Energies Foundation providing largest donation to help police, fire, EMS agencies through its grant program

The We Energies Foundation is providing its largest donation to help police, fire, and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies through its Rewarding Responders Grant program.

The foundation will provide $150k in grant funding.

Agencies in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula can apply for the grant until June 15th.

Scripps National

The grant helps first responders get the essential life-saving equipment or training. Departments use the funding to get essential equipment, such as protective clothing and handheld lights.

The We Energies Foundation has awarded $500k since its inception in 2020 to support hundreds of agencies.

Agencies can apply for the grant on the We Energies Foundation's website.

Agencies are only eligible for the grant if they operate within the We Energies electric or natural gas service areas, have not received the grant in 2025, have completed the online grant application, and demonstrate the equipment or training they will receive as part of a well-designed effort to improve public safety.

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