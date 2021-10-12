Watch
We Energies: Expect higher heating bills this winter

Customers can expect monthly bills to increase $25
Photo by Dan LeFebvre on Unsplash
A generic image of a thermostat
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 12, 2021
Heating bills will likely be higher this winter due to a nationwide increase in natural gas prices, according to We Energies.

The price of natural gas has more than doubled this year due to low supplies and high demand. We Energies predicts customers will pay $25 more per month this winter.

Residents can apply for energy assistance through the Home Energy Plus Program and/or the Keep Wisconsin Cool/Warm Fund if they need help paying for heat.

We Energies suggests customers be proactive about conserving energy in their home by turning down the thermostat, sealing gaps around windows and doors and scheduling a furnace tuneup.

