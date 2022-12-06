We Energies employee instinctively assists multiple people after witnessing collision

OAK CREEK, Wis. — On Nov. 16 Craig Walter, a heavy equipment specialist at We Energies, was headed to a job and decided to stop for coffee at a gas station in Oak Creek.

As Walter was leaving the store he heard the sound of solid metal crashing together.

He instinctively knew something was wrong and decided to run towards the sound to see what he could help with.

Turns out, a scrap metal truck and a semi had collided.

Walter could hear children screaming inside the semi as a woman emerged with her head bleeding. Walter and other bystanders helped safely remove the children from the vehicle as well as provide first aid to the woman.

Walter then walked around the semi to see the scrap metal truck upside down.

That's when he noticed diesel fuel pouring onto the ground, which instantly sparked concern.

He saw that the driver was still inside the flipped scrap metal truck. Walter pulled the driver out of the truck and tried to keep him calm.

After assisting both parties and seeing that others were assisting, Walter helped direct traffic until police and fire arrived.

Once police arrived, Walter went back to work and didn't process what had happened until later.

Walter reflected on his actions and told We Energies "I feel that if you can help someone, you should. I hope someone would jump in to help me."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip