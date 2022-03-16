Watch
We Energies employee helps save injured Bald Eagle

A We Energies employee saw an injured Bald Eagle on the side of the road in Saukville and pulled over to help it. An Ozaukee County Sheriff's Deputy caught the whole thing on video.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 16, 2022
SAUKVILLE — A We Energies employee is being credited with saving a Bald Eagle after officials believe it was hit by a car.

Mike Baierl was driving along County Road I and Shady Lane around Saukville when he saw something near the road.

“I saw what looked like a black blob. As I got closer I saw the white head and instantly knew it was a bald eagle that needed some help,” Baierl said.

We Energies said that's when Bairl reached out to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department for help. They then called Pine View Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

A worker from the rehab center, a deputy, and Bairl then all worked together to corral the bird and bring it to safety.

The Bald Eagle was taken to the rehab center where officials discovered it had significant injuries which they believe could have come from being hit by a car.

“Mike’s response prevented unnecessary exposure to the elements and interference from humans and other animals. He was our hero,” said a representative from the center.

