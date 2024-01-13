We Energies dealing with thousands of power outages after snowstorm delivers a foot of snow

Friday night's snow storm dropped as much as a foot of wet, heavy snow across the area overnight. Saturday morning, thousands are without power.

Tom chatted with We Energies' Media Relations Manager Brendan Conway about what crews are doing to safely and efficiently restore power to homes and businesses across the area.

Crews have already restored power to more than 100,000 customers but blowing, drifting snow means new power outages. Those crews are also slowed down by trying to move heavy equipment through deep snow. We Energies is asking for your patience.

