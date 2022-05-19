We Energies announces the names of Oak Creek's tiniest and fluffiest residents

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek's tiniest and fluffiest residents now have names!

The We Energies' peregrine falcon chicks were named and banded at a ceremony at the Oak Creek Power Plant on Wednesday.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service have been working to restore the peregrine falcon population in Wisconsin for 30 years. Each year, you can head to the We Energies website and watch live cams of the falcons as they lay their eggs, and even watch their babies hatch.

Customers were asked to name this year's falcons after the best of 1992, the year when captive-born peregrine falcons were first released from a power plant.

More than 7,000 people cast votes, and now we have the chicks' chosen names:

Favre — in honor of Brett Favre’s first year with the Packers.

— in honor of Brett Favre’s first year with the Packers. Mario — in honor of the debut of “Super Mario Kart” in 1992.

— in honor of the debut of “Super Mario Kart” in 1992. Mae — in honor of Mae Jemison, who orbited Earth in 1992, making her the first African American woman in space.

— in honor of Mae Jemison, who orbited Earth in 1992, making her the first African American woman in space. Whitney — in honor of “I Will Always Love You,” the best-selling song of 1992.

We Energies says the chicks are continuing to build up their strength before they leave the nest in about three to four weeks.

