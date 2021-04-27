Watch
'We are swimming in hamsters!' Wisconsin Humane Society says hamsters are waiting for their forever homes

Wisconsin Humane Society
Hamsters
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 18:07:16-04

The Wisconsin Humane Society says they are "swimming in hamsters" and urge those interested to adopt one of the furry creatures.

The group says they have 70 hamsters available for adoption.

"Hamsters are wonderful for new and experienced pet owners, alike. They’re adorable, playful, friendly, and don’t take up too much space," according to a post on social media Monday.

The Humane Society said hamsters are 'name your own fee,' meaning there is no set adoption price and you can make a donation of any size.

You can view the hamsters that are available for adoption, and schedule an appointment, on their website here.

