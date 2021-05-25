'We are still stretched thin': July 3 lakefront fireworks display canceled for 2021 due to lack of staffing

Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks display is canceled for 2021, due to a lack of staffing.

Milwaukee County Parks made the announcement Tuesday, stating that despite the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, the department was struggling to recruit and hire seasonal staff.

“Our team at Milwaukee County Parks is working tirelessly to ensure that people can safely enjoy parks, trails and amenities as much as possible this summer, but we are still stretched thin,” says Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director. “Canceling this event was a difficult decision that we’ve been discussing for months with everyone involved, and we also looked at the possibility of postponing the event until the fall, but it comes down to simply lacking the resources and staffing needed to prepare and clean-up from such a largescale event.”

According to Parks, seasonal staff shortages have impacted Parks maintenance, lifeguarding, concessions and more.

The show plans to return in 2022.

