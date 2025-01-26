"We Are Hurting": Survivors of violence honored at gala

MILWAUKEE — Survivors, advocates, community members, and city leaders united at the Survivors of Violence Gala to honor those impacted by violence and raise awareness about the challenges they face.

The event, organized by the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety, showcased the strength of survivors and highlighted the urgent need for action.

Jeri Grayson, who lost her son to violence in July 2023, attended the gala in search of connection and healing.

“I don’t participate in much since my situation, but I thought this would be a positive way to come out and support others going through similar pain,” Grayson shared.

Her son, Dale Young, was a youth basketball coach and contractor.

“It helps to talk, collaborate, and network. It’s all part of the healing process,” Grayson said. “So many of us are suffering due to gun violence. We need leaders to step up and find ways to reduce the violence. It’s happening far too often and it’s taking a heavy toll.”

Keynote speaker Oresa Napper-Williams, Executive Director of Not Another Child Inc., stressed the importance of continued support for survivors.

“The work is never-ending,” she emphasized. “Last year, 150 people were murdered in Milwaukee. Where are those families now? Are they receiving the support they need? Without proper healing, they cannot move forward.”

Not Another Child Inc. (NAC) is an advocacy organization dedicated to fighting gun violence and supporting grieving families, especially in communities of color.

Other attendees included representatives from organizations like WAVE (Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort) and Promise Keepers, along with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city leaders.

“I hope people realize the work never ends,” Napper-Williams added. “It doesn’t stop with just one person or one family. There are countless others in need of support.”

