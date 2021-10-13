Ways to explore Wisconsin's fall foliage

With 49 state parks and 15 state forests, Wisconsin offers many ways to get out and experience the color show this fall.

The Department of Natural Resources says three parks in particular offer great views, including Peninsula State Park, with its new accessible observation tower and treetop ramp; Wyalusing State Park, with its hiking trails, canoe trails and bluff top overlooks; and Kettle Moraine State Forest, with its observation tower that offers panoramic views.

Other ways to view Wisconsin's fall foliage include Travel Wisconsin's 11 scenic drives, finding a park nearby to hike and explore a state park hidden gem.

Find the latest fall color report on Travel Wisconsin's website.

