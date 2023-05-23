Wauwatosa school board votes to increase teacher salary pay

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Teachers in the Wauwatosa School District are in for a bump in pay.

Monday night the school board voted for a 12-percent salary increase for the 2023 - 24 school year.

The recommendation will raise starting teacher salary in the Wauwatosa school district to over $48,000 a year -- putting Tosa in the top 10-percent starting salaries in the region.

Milwaukee County Board Supervisor for District 6, Shawn Rolland, tweeted Monday, "Tonight, the Wauwatosa School Board approved a *12% salary increase* proposed by the school district to attract, retain and inspire high-quality educators."

Read the executive summary of the teacher compensation proposal below:

