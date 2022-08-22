Wauwatosa School Board to make decision on sex orientation curriculum

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa School Board is expected on Monday to vote on changes to its curriculum, which include new information on sexual orientation and gender identity.

If approved, these changes would go into effect for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and at the last school meeting on Aug. 8, many parents spoke out against the move.

Parents and community members were sent a letter earlier this month that breaks down the new lesson plans across all grade levels. The new proposal shows elementary school students beginning in kindergarten would learn about gender identity, including using the medical terms for body parts and consent.

Middle schoolers would have more lessons, including conversations about sexual orientation and different forms of gender expression. By high school, students would have lessons that address safe sex practices and how to identify abuse in relationships.

It's important to note that the school district does say that parents have an opt-out option. And while the agenda hasn't been released yet, board members are expected to take community feedback into account when making their vote.

The school board's calender and livestream for meetings are posted on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip