Wauwatosa Police investigating following fatal hit and run

WAUWATOSA — Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Wauwatosa.

They closed W. North Avenue and Mayfair Road following the incident for several hours. The roads have since reopened.

#Breaking in Wauwatosa — a busy intersection leading to the interstate is surrounded by police tape after a deadly hit and run. Police tell me the area will remain closed to traffic as investigators work to reconstruct the accident. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/HC8t5cbZIc — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) October 14, 2021

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the victim was an adult woman.

No further details have been provided as police continue to investigate.

