Wauwatosa Police investigating following fatal hit and run

Police say the victim was an adult woman.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 14, 2021
WAUWATOSA — Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Wauwatosa.

They closed W. North Avenue and Mayfair Road following the incident for several hours. The roads have since reopened.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the victim was an adult woman.

No further details have been provided as police continue to investigate.

TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

