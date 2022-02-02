Wauwatosa offering $7,500 sign-on bonus for new police officers

WAUWATOSA — For a limited time, the City of Wauwatosa is offering a $7,500 sign-on bonus for new police officers.

The city's department, like many others, is struggling with recruiting and retaining police officers. In a news release, Wauwatosa said it is looking at possibly 20 retirements in the next five years and is still looking to grow the team.

Wauwatosa police said they have several advantages to offer in the competitive job market: competitive pay, free health clinic services, a state-of-the-art in-house fitness center, 80-200 hours of annual vacation, and retirement benefits. They also do not have a residency requirement.

The department also has several specialized units which include school resource officers, motorcycle patrol, and a K-9 unit.

Anyone who joins the Wauwatosa department with prior experience will be placed on an accelerated pay scale and will earn additional starting vacation time based on their experience, according to the City of Wauwatosa.

“The Wauwatosa Police Department is committed to providing exceptional police service for all. To me, the ideal candidate is someone who is dedicated to serving the Wauwatosa community with courage, integrity, respect, and compassion,” said Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis.

Anyone interested in applying can do so on the Wauwatosa website. Applications will be open until February 14 for this round of hiring.

