Wauwatosa couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

TMJ4
3:20 PM, Aug 12, 2018
5:28 AM, Aug 13, 2018

A Wauwatosa couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAUWATOSA – A Wauwatosa couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Forrest Meyer is 97 years old -- and his wife, Arleen, is 95 years old. 

Family from all over the country was at their home to celebrate the big event. 

The happy couple says staying married this long is simple.

“Just do a lot of things together-- activities and such,” said Arleen.

“Never have an argument--- she’s always right," said Forrest.

The couple still has the wedding dress and the tux from the big day 75 years ago – and both still fit into them.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top