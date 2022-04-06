Wauwatosa Aldermanic District 5 unofficial results show a tie

WAUWATOSA — One race in Wauwatosa has unofficially resulted in a tie.

The race for alderman in Wauwatosa's district five, between Rob Gustafson and Sean Lowe, resulted in each candidate receiving 702 votes, according to the Wisconsin Election Service. However, provisional ballots have not been counted yet.

The City of Wauwatosa said provisional ballots are marked but not counted at the time they are cast. It is issued to a voter who was unable to provide poll workers with the documentation required to vote.

Anyone who cast a provisional ballot has until Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m. to submit needed paperwork.

Those provisional ballots could be the deciding factor in the Aldermanic District 5 race between Gustafson and Lowe.

If the race remains tied when the Board of Canvassers meet on Friday to certify the results, officials will use a method of chance to choose a winner.

