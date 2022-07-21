WAUPUN, Wis. — A Waupun man was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison after prosecutors say he beat his 75-year-old grandmother to death in a "drunken rage."

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney's office said in a statement that 33-year-old Gregory Spittel left the grandmother "to die in a pool of her blood for hours in his own basement."

He was convicted of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Disorderly Conduct, Battery/Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Besides the 13.5 years in prison, Spittel is to serve 7.5 years of extended supervision. The state of Wisconsin asked for 20 years behind bars.

"We continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn this immeasurable loss. Although this sentence feels inadequate, there is no sentence that can put bring the Victim back to her family and I am grateful that some measure of justice was achieved," according to Toney in the statement.

