Waukesha woman missing after plane crashes near Panama

Anthony Velleman (left) and Debra Velleman (right) on a beach in Panama.
Deb Velleman
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 10, 2022
WAUKESHA — A Waukesha woman is one of two Americans still missing after a plane crashed off the coast of Panama on Jan 3.

In total, four American passengers were on the plane. Two of them and the pilot have been found by Panamanian rescue teams; however, Debra Velleman, 70, from Waukesha, and Sue Borries, 57, from Illinois are still missing. Both of them are retired teachers.

Debra and her husband, Anthony, split time in Panama and Waukesha. After the crash, Anthony clung to a styrofoam cooler to use as a floatation device and was rescued the same day. He is hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

The families of Velleman and Borries have urged the U.S. government for help in the search. They are waiting in Panama for the return of their loved ones.

Panamanian rescue teams have conducted air, sea, and land searches of the aircraft's last known coordinates, but that hasn't proved successful yet.

