Waukesha woman facing 10 charges related to sex trafficking

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha woman is facing 10 charges after she allegedly sex-trafficked six individuals between 2004 and 2018.

The United States Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin, said 39-year-old Colette Manada Mahan was arraigned on May 5. On May 9, a federal judge ordered she be detained pending trial due to the danger she would present to the community if released.

Mahan is facing ten charges. The first charge alleges that from 2004 through June of 2018, she traveled and used facilities in interstate commerce to carry on a prostitution business.

The second charge accuses Mahan of sex trafficking a child.

Charges three, five, seven, and nine accuse Mahan of using force, fraud, and coercion to traffic a different adult victim for commercial sex acts.

Finally, Mahan is facing her fourth, sixth, eighth, and tenth charges for transporting victims to various other states with the intent that they engage in prostitution there. Those states include Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, and Florida.

If convicted on all the charges, Mahan could face life plus an additional 55 years in prison.

The District Attorney's Office said the charges are related to six victims, but if you have any information about Mahan's involvement in sex trafficking, or if you're a possible victim, call the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.

