Waukesha Winter Farmers' Market coming to Martha Merrell's Books

Jodie Filenius
The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market will run from Nov. 2 to March 28 at the Mitchell Park Domes&#39; Greenhouse Annex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market offers produce, meat, dairy products, baked goods, spices, sauces, canned goods and more.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:31:49-04

WAUKESHA — Farmers' markets aren't just for summer!

On Saturdays, starting on Nov. 6, the Waukesha Winter Farmers' Market will be open for business at Martha Merrell's Books, located on Main Street in Waukesha.

According to a Facebook post by Martha Merrell's Books, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More vendors are being added, but the list of those who have already signed up includes:

  • Mami Feliz Mexican Food
  • Maker's Word Pottery
  • Fix Soap Company
  • Kruger's Home Canning
  • Blackberry Hill Farm Produce

Leaders with Martha Merrell's Books say there's ample parking nearby. For more information, call 262-547-1060

