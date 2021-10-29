Waukesha Winter Farmers' Market coming to Martha Merrell's Books

WAUKESHA — Farmers' markets aren't just for summer!

On Saturdays, starting on Nov. 6, the Waukesha Winter Farmers' Market will be open for business at Martha Merrell's Books, located on Main Street in Waukesha.

According to a Facebook post by Martha Merrell's Books, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More vendors are being added, but the list of those who have already signed up includes:

Mami Feliz Mexican Food

Maker's Word Pottery

Fix Soap Company

Kruger's Home Canning

Blackberry Hill Farm Produce

Leaders with Martha Merrell's Books say there's ample parking nearby. For more information, call 262-547-1060

