Waukesha Unlocked event draws hundreds together after heavy week with Darrell Brooks trial

WAUKESHA — It's been an emotional week in Waukesha as the Darrell Brooks trial started. Brooks is accused of killing 6 people and injuring dozens by driving an SUV directly through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November.

"It has certainly been very difficult for everyone here in the city as we're approaching the anniversary and the trial there are a lot of emotions," said Rebecca Pederson, assistant to the mayor of Waukesha.

Despite the challenges, the city hosted the Waukesha Unlocked event drawing in hundreds to tour over 90 businesses, city buildings, and churches.

"There has certainly been a lot of difficult things that we've been through as a city but we're excited to be here together as a community," said Pederson.

People had the opportunity to explore the city and get a "behind-the-scenes" glimpse of how each facility runs.

"For families in Waukesha, this is just a really great time to come together with your family."

The Waukesha Police Department opened its doors, welcoming families to explore the different units and equipment officers use.

"It's good for them to again come out and build relationships with the officers. It's the resiliency of the community to suffer such a tragedy that we did a year ago and then to be able to continue to work through it, bounce back and come back even stronger," said Sergeant Darin Wittnebel.

The event will run again Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. free for anyone to explore.

