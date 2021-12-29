Waukesha takes on their first snow day of the season

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — As the snow began to fall and blanket many of the roads throughout Waukesha on Tuesday, locals geared up to prepare and take in the season.

For locals like Ralph Saverine, he dedicated his morning to tuning up his snowblower for the first time since last winter.

"Well, what I need to do first of all is make sure the snowblower works. So I do take the mower out or the snowblower out fill it up with gas and turn it over to make sure it's working," said Saverine.

As most kids were off from school, they embraced the snow day by sledding at Lowell Park or building snowmen. Phyllis Mulder, a local, had her grandkids in town for the holidays so they spent the day doing snow activities.

"They found out the snow was packing so the girls said let's make a snowman! I think we'll remember this because they visit every Christmas but we don't always have packing snow this is the first time we've been able to make such a good snowman," said Mulder.

For others, the snow was much more stressful. Paul Terry owns a landscaping company that specializes in snow removal during this time of year. Paul's biggest concern isn't the snow but rather finding workers to get the job done.

"I'd be lying if I wasn't a little stressed you know making sure that we have enough staff," said Terry.

With a busy night ahead he was able to scrape together more workers to help out but he says it will take some time to meet the big demand.

