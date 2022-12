MILWAUKEE — Sharp has partnered with Kohl's, Carroll University and Quad to give 80 truly deserving students a very special holiday experience.

The second annual “Holiday Happiness” event at Kohl’s in Waukesha reminds us what the holiday season is all about.

Imagine being told you have a $150 gift card for Kohl's to get whatever you’d like in the store.

That’s just what several school children from Hadfield Elementary were given the opportunity to do all thanks to Sharp Literacy.

