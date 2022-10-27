Waukesha Strong continues to shine with Christmas parade just weeks away

WAUKESHA — Over the last few weeks, the Waukesha community had to relive the tragedy that happened during last year's Christmas parade.

But, we believe it's important to remember the ways the community united and shined during such a dark time.

The unity can still be seen in the blue lights shining from the windows of downtown businesses to the front porches of houses across the city.

There were vigils to honor the lives lost and the victims injured. Christmas carols were sung up and down Main street to bring the holiday spirit back.

A family donated their time and skills to create ornaments that were sold to benefit fundraisers. Those ornaments were sold in a local store downtown that also donated proceeds from other items sold.

Other stores on Main Street served as a safe haven, pulling parade-goers inside to safety.

The acts of kindness have continued eleven months later, filling Main Street with the love and embrace of the community. And with the 2022 parade just about five weeks away, many are looking forward to reclaiming a beloved tradition.

"I'm looking for people to embrace and come and find the Christmas spirit. That's exactly what I'm looking for," said Martha Marrell's Books and Toys Co-owner Norman Bruce. "It's kind of like the Polar Express. Do you still hear the bell? Do you still hear the spirit of Christmas?"

Preparations for this year have been underway for months, and organizers are ready to bring holiday joy back downtown.

"The theme this year is 'Peace on Earth.' And we have some neat things in store, some surprises and then all of the usual performers that the community has come to know and expect in the parade will be back," said City of Waukesha Chamber Parade Coordinator Janelle Andrews.

While the community is focused on moving forward and healing, Andrews said it's important not to forget what happened. So, this year there will be a special float honoring the victims.

"This float will be a remembrance float for the victims, the families, the first responders, everyone who was affected by last year's parade," Andrews said.

For those hoping to take part in the parade, there are still spots open for groups to march and the organizers are still looking for more volunteers.

