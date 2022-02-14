Waukesha South heads to UCA National Cheerleading Competition

It's not just showing up on the sidelines with pompoms and signs. Now it's time for Waukesha South to put Wisconsin on the map by hitting the mat at the UCA National Cheerleading Competition.

"I'm here practicing at least three, four days a week. It's something I put my all into," says Adison Roberts, a sophomore at Waukesha South. "Tumbling takes a lot of hard work and strength to do that."

Waukesha South Cheer has been putting in the work for this moment the entire year.

"With COVID there was a lot of online competitions, so we'd just be sitting in the gym like this, by ourselves, working our butts off over and over and over," says Olivia Hennen, senior at Waukesha South.

With the Blackshirts dominating at the local level, it was time to cheer bigger.

"We've been doing good with state, winning every year, so we thought why not take a shot," says Hennen.

That shot paid off with a bid to UCA Nationals at Disney.

"I think we have been able to go to nationals, because of how hard all of us want it and how hard all of us want to be able to go to Disney and now we can," says Roberts.

"When I reflect on it after practice, like at practice it's all giggles and fun, but when I get home I can feel the love. I've been on softball, I've been on hockey, I've done a bunch of sports, but I've never felt the connection I feel with cheer," says Hennen.

Watch live by clicking here.

