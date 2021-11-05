Waukesha South Football gets $2,000 donation from Lindow Insurance

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South Football program is getting a $2,000 donation from Lindow Insurance Agency, which is headquartered in Pewaukee.

The donation will help the team, which now has 70 members, and continue to provide an outlet for local high schoolers by lessening financial concerns for players.

“Having a relationship with an organization that understands the needs of our program is very rewarding. We are appreciative and so grateful for the opportunity to make our football program a positive experience for our student-athletes as a result of this generous donation," said offensive coordinator Jon Stillman.

Lindow works with over 40 national and regional carriers, and as part of a new ongoing community outreach initiative, will donate $2,000 every quarter to employee-brought causes.

Lindow President Jon Oaks says it’s important to him to support positive sports growth.

"Having been a participant in high school athletics, I believe that our contribution can help to get more kids involved. Athletics provides another way for kids to compete, learn responsibility, teamwork, and make some lasting friendships,” Oaks said.

