Waukesha South football forfeits Friday game against Muskego due to player injuries

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha South football team is forfeiting Friday's game against Muskego.

For the second year in a row -- the school is canceling a game for the safety of the student-athletes.

In a statement from Athletic Director Dan Schreier -- he says, quote: "We enter a week where we have several injuries that will prevent us from fielding a varsity team."

Schreier says the goal this year was to play a complete season.

But halfway through the season -- that is no longer possible.

Last season -- the team canceled multiple games due to injuries.

Schreier says students and staff are working to resume and complete the rest of the season.

TMJ4, screen shot Statement from Waukesha South

