Waukesha School District informs staff to remove controversial signage

WAUKESHA — On Friday, the School District of Waukesha sent out an email to all staff requesting teachers remove all signs advocating for "Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, Thin Blue Lines Anti-racist classroom, and any other posters or materials to the such."

The email began outlining COVID protocols for the year leading into the fourth paragraph explaining how they believe they teach their students to think critically.

"It really sends a strong message to both educators and students. I can see that it's scary and challenging to talk about these things but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't do it," said Becky Cooper a parent of a high school senior at Waukesha South High School.

The board argues that controversial issues relating to politics, religion, and other non-curricular content do not belong in classrooms because they can be divisive.

However, Cooper believes these topics should have the potential to bring awareness.

"We are seeing racial issues cropping up, more and more. It's more important than ever to be discussing these challenging issues," Cooper said.

Just this past January, photos show the Waukesha South's basketball team sporting Black Lives Matter t-shirts during a game.

"I think that it's really important when they are young and developing critical thinking skills to introduce ideas of who is writing these stories and who is excluded from these stories."

The board says their role is "educator/teacher, not activist/advocate." Staff is expected to return to school Monday August 23 and students will begin in person learning September 1.

