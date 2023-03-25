Waukesha school bans Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' from 1st grade music concert

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The School District of Waukesha says Miley Cyrus' song "Rainbowland" was banned from Heyer Elementary School's upcoming first-grade music concert.

A classroom teacher suggested the song to the music teacher, but it was ultimately found controversial.

According to the school district, the music teacher checked with the principal to determine if the song would be acceptable to use in a first-grade music concert. The principal then checked with a central office administrator. The two reviewed the song alongside the district's "Board Policy 2240 - Controversial Issues in the Classroom." In accordance with the policy, they determined the song "could be deemed controversial."

Instead, the song "Rainbow Connection" by Kermit the Frog was selected.

The district says the decision is supported by Superintendent Jim Sebert and at no time was the Board of Education involved.

The song, which is also by Dolly Parton, includes lyricslike "Living in a Rainbowland where you and I go hand in hand. Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine. All the hurt and the hate going on here We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue. Let's shine on through. Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland."

According to the board policy, "a controversial issue is a topic on which opposing points of view have been promulgated by responsible opinion and likely to arouse both support and opposition in the community."

You can read the full policy on thedistrict's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip