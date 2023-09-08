Waukesha residents can expect nearly 45% rate increase with new water system

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People in Waukesha will begin to see a rate increase in their water bill this October as the city moves forward with its new $287 million water supply system.

According to city leaders, the currently groundwater-based system has elevated levels of contaminants like radium so making the upgrades needed to switch over to Lake Michigan water were necessary.

“Certainly nothing that I want to have happen but it’s going to happen,” said Waukesha resident Lane Leperance of the rate increase. “I mean I just deal with it.”

The new water supply systems mean an increase in cost of regular operations and maintenance. For the roughly 71,000 people who call Waukesha home, it also means a bigger bill.

City leaders estimate by 2027 the total bill for water supply, return flow, and wastewater charges will increase by almost 45 percent. For example, an average customer who uses about 4 thousand gallons a month will go from paying about $100 a month to roughly $150.

For many dealing with the bill increases and still wanting to manage their bill, like Alli Orton, it means finding ways to limit their water use.

“We started to do things like bought a couple of rain barrels to water our gardens,” Orton explained. “Being able to utilize those naturally occurring resources we have.”

With the improved system, she and others in Waukesha will also be looking to get rid of their water softeners to save a buck and limit their salt use to be more eco-friendly.

“From our point of view we’re looking forward to being able to get a little more creative and not use as much water as we have been and trying some different strategies that will meet our needs," Orton said.

The changeover to Lake Michigan water will begin next week but the new customer rate will begin in October and increase incrementally over the next few years.

