WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are trying to find endangered missing Aleksey E. Bass, 19. Aleksey has several disabilities and a brain injury.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shoes and a gray hoodie shown in the picture. He was last seen in the area of Catholic Memorial High School walking westbound.

If you see Aleksey, do not approach him, call dispatch at 262-524-3831, according to police.

