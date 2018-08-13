Waukesha police successfully identify lost non-verbal, developmentally disabled female

UPDATE Monday 4:32 p.m. -- Waukesha police say a lost woman has been identified and is in the process of being reunited with her family.

"Thank you to all of our Facebook friends and media partners for helping to get the word out about this missing person," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

----

ORIGINAL STORY:

WAUKESHA -- Waukesha Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a lost non-verbal, developmentally disabled female who is believed to be around 16-21 years of age.

She was located by Waukesha Police around 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Springdale Apartment Complex -- located at the intersection of Springdale Drive and Bluemound Road.

Police say the female is completely non-verbal and unable to communicate her name or address.

Police describe her as a white female, shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5' 6" tall, wearing a coral colored shirt, and pink shorts.

Anyone with information should police at (262) 524-3831.