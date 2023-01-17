Waukesha police chief cited after firearm found in carry-on bag at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson was cited Tuesday after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson during a press briefing relating to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the firearm was detected during the screening process to enter Concourse C around 11:40 a.m.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson was cited Tuesday after bringing a firearm in his carry-on bag at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Deputy sheriffs responded and escorted Chief Thompson to the substation for questioning. MCSO says Chief Thompson explained he had forgotten the weapon was in his bag. He was released and permitted to proceed to his flight.

Chief Thompson will be issued a citation for presenting a weapon at a screening station. The ordinance violation includes a $767.50 fine.

MCSO says Chief Thompson was "afforded no 'special' treatment or consideration, nor did he request any."

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 21 handguns at the Milwaukee airport in 2022. There were 23 guns caught in 2021, 10 in 2020, 16 in 2019, and 11 guns in 2018.

So far this year, there has been a total of two guns detected at the Milwaukee airport.

"Milwaukee passengers brought guns to the airport at rates below the national average," TSA said in a news release Tuesday. "At MKE, TSA screened nearly 3 million departing passengers and crew in 2022. TSA officers at MKE discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 7 firearms per million passengers screened. This calculates to a rate of one firearm discovery for every 142,631 travelers screened."

According to TSA, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns caught at checkpoints in 2022 with a total of 448 firearms.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip