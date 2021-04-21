Waukesha officials warn against phone scam targeting seniors

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple fraudulent scams targeting senior citizens in the area.

Officials say callers are posing as family members in trouble with law enforcement or attorneys.

The caller then tells the elderly victim to withdraw large amounts of money from the bank in order to pay for fake bail or attorney fees.

The scammers then arrange to pick up the money from the victim's residence.

Officials are asking the public to warn family and friends of the scam going on.

If you or anyone you know have received a similar call, hang up and contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7122 or your local law enforcement agency.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip