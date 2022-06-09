Waukesha neighbors describe loud boom, power outages overnight

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A large "boom" that sounded like an explosion led to a power imbalance in a Waukesha neighborhood Thursday morning, according to homeowners and WeEnergies.

Several neighbors tell us they heard what sounded like an explosion. They said they woke up to electrical outlets not working and light bulbs out.

WeEnergies says they are investigating what caused a "power imbalance" to some customers. They said they had several crews on scene talking to customers and looking at their equipment.

All residents have power, the company said.

The outages were reported from Mac Arthur Road to the south, Kensington Drive to the east, Pendleton Place to the north and Comanche Lane to the west, WeEnergies told us.

A notice on one neighbor's door handle stated that "a power surge may have occurred at this location due to a problem on the electrical distribution system" and listed contact information.

