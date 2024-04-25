Waukesha man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for sex trafficking

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — A 35-year-old Waukesha man, Cornelius Jackson, has been sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment for sex trafficking.

The sentenced was announced on April 23, 2024, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was convicted of the following charges:

-Four counts of sex trafficking by force

-Fraud, or coercion

-One count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

In addition to the 30 years imprisonment, Jackson will have 10 years of supervised release.

"The sentence imposed in this case reflects the pervasive and relentless harm Mr. Jackson inflicted on his victims,” said U.S. Attorney George J. Haanstad. “Along with our federal, state, and local partners, we are committed to pursuing justice for Mr. Jackson’s victims, who displayed strength and determination in making sure their stories were heard.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

