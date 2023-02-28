Waukesha man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman a day after jail release

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old woman at her downtown Waukesha business just one day after being released from jail, authorities say.

Kendrew O. Wilson, 23, is facing first-degree sexual assault of an elderly person and misdemeanor bail jumping, both as a repeater.

According to the Waukesha Police Department in a criminal complaint, on Thursday, Feb. 23, officers met with a 68-year-old woman at a hospital who said she was sexually assaulted by a man earlier in the evening.

The victim alleges she was working in her store when a man, later identified as Wilson, came in and asked her if she had any money, according to a criminal complaint. When she said she didn't, he asked if he could use her phone.

While Wilson used her landline business phone, the victim told authorities he was looking at a debit or credit card while entering information from the back of the card.

The complaint says when the victim asked Wilson how he got to her business, he said he just got out of jail for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from an incident on a bus. After small talk, Wilson allegedly asked the victim what she was working on. When she went near him to show him, he pushed her onto a table. The victim attempted to fight the man, but Wilson proceeded to sexually assault her while threatening to kill her.

"Stop fighting me, I'll kill you. If you move, I have something in my backpack and I will kill you with it," Wilson said to the victim, according to the complaint.

Following the assault, Wilson apologized and said he has needs and rage, stating, "It's just the way men are, it's rage, I have rage." He allegedly told the victim he felt bad and wanted to come back and check on her. After he eventually left, the victim drove to the hospital.

City of Waukesha Dispatchers, police, and investigators scoured cameras and prior incidents to find a potential suspect matching the victim's description. An officer looked at the victim's business phone and discovered the most recent number dialed was connected to a "net spend" card which is issued to individuals that are released from custody who still have money on their books. Further specific details then led officials to identify Wilson as a person of interest.

Police say due to the potential threat Wilson posed to the public, the suspect's phone was pinged and he was located in another jurisdiction.

The complaint says Wilson was previously charged with carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct, both as a repeater. He was released on bail on Feb, 16 following an initial appearance. However, he remained in custody on a probation and parole hold until Feb. 22. The following day, he was accused of first-degree sexual assault.

"This was an all-hands-on-deck investigation that did not stop until the suspect was located," the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. "We leveraged all the City of Waukesha’s investments in training and technology. We utilized our long-standing partnerships with outside agencies and above all, we never left the side of the crime victim until the suspect was brought into custody."

