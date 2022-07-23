Waukesha fair closing early Saturday due to weather

WAUKESHA — Due to the threat of severe weather, organizers at the Waukesha County Fair have decided to close the fairgrounds at 7pm on Saturday instead of the previously scheduled 11pm.

The fair released an official statement citing the strong lines of storms headed to the area as the reason for closing early.

"The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Waukesha County until 11 pm.

A very strong line of storms will be entering Waukesha County with subsequent lines following. Out of concern for the safety of everyone, the Waukesha County Fair Association will be closing the Fairgrounds as of 7 pm.ELITE VIP AND VIP Ticket holders for Seether will be contacted directly via email with further instructions.

Please join us tomorrow for a great day at the Fair."

The fair reopens on Sunday for its final day at 10am.

