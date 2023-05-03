Waukesha crews working to contain fuel spill in Fox River

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha crews are working to contain a fuel spill in the Fox River near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge.

The Waukesha Fire Department responded to the spill around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found an unidentified substance in the waterway from a culvert.

The fire department's Hazardous Materials Team placed absorbent booms into the river to contain the spill. The city says further efforts are underway to assure the spill is fully contained and mitigated.

The fire department worked with the City of Waukesha Engineering Department, Waukesha County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

