Waukesha County to hold multiple one-day events to collect household hazardous waste

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Do you have any household hazardous waste items you've been looking to dispose of safely? If so, you're in luck: municipalities in Waukesha County are set to host one-day events to collect these items in order to keep them out of landfills.

Products that will be accepted include old, unusable chemicals, pesticides, wood preservatives, solvents, oil-based paints and more. Latex paints, non-hazardous cleaning products, motor oil and filters will not be accepted. You can visit the county's website for more information on what is and is not accepted.

These events are free of charge, and open to anyone who lives in the county and has proof of residency. Residents should be sure to bring their ID to verify their address.

“These collection events are a great way to safely discard of old products after cleaning out your home or garage,” said Analiese Smith, Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor for Waukesha County, in a statement. “If the items can no longer be used, removing these potentially toxic products from your trash collection allows them to be disposed of properly.”

Here's a list of the one-day events:

June 5: Brookfield - City Public Works Yard, 19700 Riverview Dr.

June 19: Delafield - City Dept. of Public Works, 111 Main St.

September 11: Oconomowoc - City Public Works Garage, 630 South Worthington St.

If you can't make it to one of the events, there are two permanent locations in Waukesha County that accept household hazardous waste:

Village of Menomonee Falls – Veolia Environmental Services

City of Waukesha – City Incinerator Building

