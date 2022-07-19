PEWAUKEE — Looking for work? The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is hiring correctional officers. They are responsible for people housed at the Waukesha County Jail.

Staff will be at the Ingleside Hotel, at 2810 Golf Rd., in Pewaukee Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. hosting a hiring event.

Candidates will be able to apply and interview on-site, and could receive a conditional job offer on-site.

"Waukesha County is an attractive employer. We offer a competitive wage and benefit package. So, we're really hoping that people are going to come down and give us a look over," said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.

The hourly rate ranges from $24.34 per hour to $31.50 per hour. The sheriff's department asks that candidates bring a form of identification to the event.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, one year of post-high school work experience, one year of post-high school education (training can be substituted to fulfill the work experience requirement) and a valid driver's license.

Those interested are also encouraged to apply online. To apply and find a list of current benefits, click here.

