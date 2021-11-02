Waukesha County Parks to hold archery hunt in Nashotah Park for deer herd control

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Parks announced it will open a limited archery deer hunt within Nashotah Park in an effort to reduce deer population from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19.

Officials say this is the fifth annual special deer hunt in the park open to hunters that are licensed and have deer harvest authorization, formerly known as deer tags, through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The goal is to control the deer herd to improve regeneration of native hardwoods in the forest, allowing an adequate food source to sustain their population and increase habitat for other wildlife i the parks, officials said.

The park will remain open for all non-hunting recreational use during the special hunt.

"Hunting will not be allowed near the picnic shelters, maintenance buildings, or dog exercise areas," according to a statement from the Waukesha County Parks and Land Use. "Hunters must remain in the designated hunting areas and follow the Wisconsin DNR archery hunting rules and regulations. Signs will be posted at all entrances to the park to notify patrons and visitors are encouraged to wear blaze orange or bright colored clothing during the hunt period."

