Waukesha County Parks in need of Lifeguards, offering free training

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County Parks needs lifeguards for this summer at swimming beaches at Fox Brook Park in Brookfield and Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

Waukesha County is looking to fill 30 vacant lifeguard positions.

Positions are available for candidates 16 years and older from early June through mid August.

Schedules range from 20-40 hours per week, and the pay range is $10.55-$14.00/hour, depending on experience, according to a statement from the county.

Interested and qualified applicants who do not have lifeguard experience will receive training for their Red Cross Lifeguard and Waterfront Skills certification.

To apply, click under the “lifeguard” listing here.

For additional information, contact Kerrie Hughes, Park Program Specialist at 262-896-8074.

