Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow signs 2022 adopted budget

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow signed the 2022 adopted budget alongside elected officials and department heads on Thursday.

The Waukesha County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the budget on Tuesday with no amendments.

According to the Office of the County Executive, the budget cuts the county tax rate for the eighth consecutive year. The tax rate will drop from $1.76 to $1.68 per thousand dollars of home value, which officials say is the lowest in the last 33 years.The adopted budget also reduces borrowing by $700,000 from 2021 levels.

Officials say the 2022 adopted budget allocates its greatest portion of new county tax levy to justice and public safety, including over $1.2 million in support. The Waukesha County's Sheriff's Department will receive $825,000 to support operations. The Office of the County Executive says more than $215,000 will be allocated to public safety programs, like the Department of Emergency Preparedness, which includes 911 dispatch. Officials also say courts and the District Attorney’s Office combined will receive $153,000 to fund operations. Additional resources will address case backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 budget continues to fund the Public Health Division's response to COVID-19.

The budget also invested in infrastructure, including five construction projects to improve Moorland Road and phase one of the county's courthouse project.

