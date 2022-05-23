Waukesha County beaches to open season without lifeguards

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Due to a lack of lifeguards, six of Waukesha County's beaches will open without lifeguards this season. Visitors will be able to still swim during "Swim at your own risk" hours.

The beaches open on May 27 and are set to remain open sunrise to sunset through Sept. 25. There will be no lifeguards staffed at any beaches this season during the "Swim at your own risk" hours.

These are the six beaches:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield (*SAYOR Hours end Tuesday, Sept. 6)

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 C.T.H. LO, Mukwonago

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 S.T.H 83, Hartland

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow in a statement urged people "to get outside and enjoy the sun and sand!”

“Our park beaches are a top summer attraction for both residents and visitors, and we are glad we have swim at your own risk options available at all locations to allow public access to the water when no lifeguards are available,” said Farrow.

The labor shortage is to blame regarding the shortage of lifeguards, the county said. Milwaukee County is also struggling to fill lifeguard positions, despite raising wages.

More information is available on the county's website.

