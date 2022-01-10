Waukesha: Collapsing condo must be razed in 120 days, residents may face large fines

WAUKESHA, Wis. — City of Waukesha officials have ordered the razing of a condo that threatened to collapse last December, forcing all of its residents to find new homes.

City documents show the city and the fire department ordered that the Horizon West Condo must be torn down within 120 days. The order was issued on Jan. 3, 2022.

Inspectors found the building’s steel columns were rusting and therefore structurally deficient.

A condo unit owner says each unit owner could be on the hook for about $40,000 a piece to address asbestos issues and then demolish the building, the documents show.

Alicia Halvensleben said unit owners, including herself, have been denied by their insurance companies due to this being a deferred maintenance issue.

Halvensleben says the condo association will likely file a restraining order to challenge the raze order, but she says that would simply buy them more time, according to the documents.

Halvensleben says many residents don’t have the money to pay for the building to be demolished. She said if the condo unit owners do not raze the building in 120 days, the city would hire it done, and unit owners would be held liable through a tax lien.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard previously described the discovery of imminent collapse like "peeling an onion," as the condo association that owns the building, as well as the fire department slowly learned of more issues with the building's construction.

"On behalf of the city, our heart goes out to the families that are involved with this issue. Obviously, it's not a good situation for anyone at all," said Administrator Kevin Lahner last month.

The fire chief said in a strange way a previous windstorm that damaged the Carroll University area and peeled soffit off the condo helped exposed issues that probably would not have been detected until something "catastrophic" would have happened with a balcony.

Howard explained the issues centered around a water problem and rust impacting structural columns.

The chief continued that it is the fire department's duty to check buildings every year for fire prevention. That duty is mandated by the state of Wisconsin. But there is no annual check-up for a building's structural integrity - unless a weakness is apparent to fire inspectors.

