Waukesha Christmas Parade brings joy, honors tragedy victims

WAUKESHA — People in Waukesha were sure to not let tragedy dampen their holiday spirit at the 60th annual Waukesha Christmas parade.

In the city’s downtown Sunday, dozens of colorful floats, marching bands, and dance teams filled the street bringing joy to the crowd of hundreds.

“I think we’ll always remember what happened and then we’ll move forward because that’s what we do as a community,” dad Mike Payne said.

Payne said following the parade tragedy that took six lives in 2021 his community in Waukesha is focusing on continuing to show strength, while honoring those victims.

2023’s theme is 'A Holiday Gem,' so many floats moving down main street featured 6 gems to represent each of the victims. It’s a show of support Payne said is just one way the community has come together.

“Everyone just being here with their family, loving their family and their community,” he said, “I think that’s how we show that we’re moving forward and healing and doing it in a positive way.”

To ensure safety at the event, the City of Waukesha installed vehicle barriers to block of roads along the parade route.

City leaders said they also worked closely with the area’s law enforcement to enhance safety for all attendees.

