Waukesha boy plays hockey again after battling cancer

A Waukesha boy is playing hockey once again following the battle of his young life. Isaac Smart is ready to take on new opponents after putting cancer on ice!

For the kid wearing yellow laces, stepping on the ice is instant energy.

"I get a lot of energy from skating and playing hockey," Smart said. "Like if I'm tired before, after I'm completely not tired. It's like I took a nap."

Fully charged, Smart found a home with the Waukesha Warhawks.

"I thought he was very good," Smart's mom Lisa said. "He would score a lot of goals and it was really exciting to watch him. So we were looking forward to watching him progress."

In the winter of 2020, Smart was trying to prepare for his second season.

"I wasn't going to practice, I wasn't feeling very good and I hadn't been eating for a while," Smart shared.

That's when Smart was benched by cancer.

"I needed a biopsy because they found something," Smart said. "Then my parents talked to me about it, and I was very sad about it. I didn't know anything about cancer. I didn't know your hair fell out. I didn't know anything."

Diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma in his cheek and lungs, Smart underwent seven different types of chemo, along with radiation. That said - his choice of treatment was hockey.

"It made me feel better mentally. Like if I wasn't feeling good that day but if I went to see the practice or skate during or help out, it would make me more energized than anything," Smart said.

For over a year, Smart fought. In February of this year, Smart received his final chemo and radiation treatments.

"I was a little worried because I had missed a whole year," Smart said. "I was not as strong as I used to be, and these kids probably know a lot more than me. They have more experience. So I was a little worried, like how long there was until the season started and if I would be able to keep up with them. But I think I'm able to right now."

Back to 100%, Smart doesn't think of himself as the kid who beat cancer. He is just a kid who never gave up.

