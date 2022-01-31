Waukesha-based National Guard medical team returns from Middle East deployment

WAUKESHA — More than 50 members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard's medical division have returned safely after deployment to the Middle East.

The National Guard's 135th Medical Company, which is based in Waukesha, was deployed to eight locations in Iraq and Kuwait to administer medical care to U.S. Service Members and other coalition forces. The tour started in March 2021

Many of those who were sent on the overseas journey were members of the National Guard's response to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team helped set up COVID-19 isolation facilities, assisted nursing home staff, and conducted COVID tests.

The team returned to Fort Hood, Texas and will soon be flying back to Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip